Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 569.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth $4,707,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE CC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.