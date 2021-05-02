Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $173.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

