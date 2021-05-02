Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Maximus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

