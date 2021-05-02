Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

