Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.56 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

