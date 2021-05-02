H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 34,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

