H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in April

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HCYT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,783. H-CYTE has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About H-CYTE
