H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in April

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCYT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,783. H-CYTE has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

