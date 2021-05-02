GXChain Price Hits $1.10 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $76.80 million and $16.07 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,199,024 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

