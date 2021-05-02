GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 538,615 shares during the period.

BATS TAIL opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

