GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

