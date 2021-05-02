GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.35 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.