GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 469,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

