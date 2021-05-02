GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after buying an additional 618,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

