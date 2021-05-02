GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $5,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.