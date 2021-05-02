GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,726 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,077,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.