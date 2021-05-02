Guggenheim Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLLS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

