Guggenheim Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLLS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Cellectis stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
