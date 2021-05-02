Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 5.6%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 129,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,412,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

