Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the March 31st total of 413,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,063. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

