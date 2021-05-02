Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 321,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

