Gresham House (LON:GHE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $850.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 21940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($10.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 807.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 789.48. The firm has a market cap of £278.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Gresham House’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

