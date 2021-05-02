GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

