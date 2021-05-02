Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

