Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GPDB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Green PolkaDot Box has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

