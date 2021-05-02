Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GPDB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Green PolkaDot Box has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile
