Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million.

Shares of GSHD traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.94. 395,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,131. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $495,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.