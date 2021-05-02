Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,191,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

PPLT stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31.

