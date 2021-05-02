Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research firms have weighed in on EMKR. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
