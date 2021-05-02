Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMKR. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

