Good Life Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

