Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

