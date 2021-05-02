Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 693,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

