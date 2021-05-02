Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 89.7% in April

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.