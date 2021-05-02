Golden Goose Hits One Day Trading Volume of $211,736.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $211,736.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

