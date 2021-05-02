Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$465.31 million and a PE ratio of 343.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$22.72.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.