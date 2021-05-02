Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SELF stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

