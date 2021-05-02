Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Global Payments to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPN stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.59 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

