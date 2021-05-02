Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.