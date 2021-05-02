Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $472.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

