Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $472.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
