GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1,042.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GINcoin has a market cap of $345,460.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,812.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.91 or 0.05218724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $983.59 or 0.01731274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00476031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.87 or 0.00723197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.10 or 0.00582792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00080302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00435664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

