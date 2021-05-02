Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 423,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,253,211 shares.The stock last traded at $63.28 and had previously closed at $63.84.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

