Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

