Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$22.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.78 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

