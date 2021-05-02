Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $558.38 million, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

