Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.92

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 2707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

