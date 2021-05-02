Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Genworth Financial makes up about 1.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.