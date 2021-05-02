Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

