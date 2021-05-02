Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GNCA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,592. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

