General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $215.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $190.23 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.