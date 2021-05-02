GCN Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 266.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $368,115.97 and approximately $235.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00475447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002439 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.