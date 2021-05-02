GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of GATX worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in GATX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

