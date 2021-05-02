Gary B. Smith Sells 3,125 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $175,531.25.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

