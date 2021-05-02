Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 72.8% in April

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.72 on Friday. Galecto has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

